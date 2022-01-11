iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.