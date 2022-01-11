iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 72.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,999 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after buying an additional 1,984,796 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,503,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

