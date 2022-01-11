iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of EIS opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

