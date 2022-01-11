iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Position Increased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF comprises 3.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THD traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

