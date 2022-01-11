iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $275.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $267.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

