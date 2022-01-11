iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.71 and its 200 day moving average is $452.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

