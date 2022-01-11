iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 346,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after buying an additional 325,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

