Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

