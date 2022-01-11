IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.40).

IWG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.21) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.56. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

