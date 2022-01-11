Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE JBL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,418. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

