Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

