Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Down 2.8%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19). Approximately 615,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 743,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.23).

JSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Jadestone Energy to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 100 ($1.36) in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.54.

In other news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £598,055.40 ($811,803.18).

About Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

