Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for MicroStrategy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $481.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $411.58 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.88 and a 200 day moving average of $654.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

