Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.