Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

