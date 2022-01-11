Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

UBS Group stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.