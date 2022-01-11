Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

NYSE UDR opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 290.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.