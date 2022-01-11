Jeffrey D. Lorenzen Sells 20,000 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AEL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 655,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,218. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

