Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

