Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

