Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,218,691 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $38,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INN. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

