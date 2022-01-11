Jennison Associates LLC Sells 35,781 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,781 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison International worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.