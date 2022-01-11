Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,208.50 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,247 ($16.93). 611,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 754,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($17.16).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.45) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.40) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.45) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($23.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,109.26.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.25), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,413,736.93).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

