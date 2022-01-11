JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 5,043 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. 14,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,870. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

