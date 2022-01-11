JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $418.21. 16,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

