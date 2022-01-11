JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 16,943 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. 18,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

