JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,001 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,667.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

