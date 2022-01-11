JNBA Financial Advisors Has $10.61 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 167,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,176,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

