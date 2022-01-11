JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

