JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 24,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,026. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68.

