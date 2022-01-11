JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.