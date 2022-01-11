JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,371. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

