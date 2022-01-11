Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 78,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,860. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

