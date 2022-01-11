JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

