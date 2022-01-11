Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of JDG opened at GBX 8,560 ($116.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,069.96. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($119.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a market cap of £540.82 million and a P/E ratio of 52.89.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.