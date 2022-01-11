Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 8,560 ($116.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,069.96. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($119.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a market cap of £540.82 million and a P/E ratio of 52.89.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

