JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0209

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $12.40 million and $485,082.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00079758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.96 or 0.07542879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.20 or 1.00058924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067767 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006805 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

