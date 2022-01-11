JUST 1-Day Volume Tops $429.44 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $349.62 million and $429.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

