JustInvest LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

