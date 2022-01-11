JustInvest LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

