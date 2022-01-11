JustInvest LLC Has $662,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

