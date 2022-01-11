JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 140,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,759,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

