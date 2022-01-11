JustInvest LLC Sells 12,933 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

