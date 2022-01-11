K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Veoneer by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Veoneer by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veoneer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

VNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

