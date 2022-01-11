K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,713,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.