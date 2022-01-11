Kalata Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Kalata has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $98,788.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalata has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00083969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.63 or 0.07438973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,802.65 or 0.99745138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

