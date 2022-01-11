Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

