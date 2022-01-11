Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 15,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,630,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

