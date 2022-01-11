KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

