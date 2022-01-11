Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 635 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 462,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.