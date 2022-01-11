Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 6,041 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANAT stock opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.33. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

